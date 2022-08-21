On August 26, 1972 Charlie and Debbie Smithgall were married. They met at the dentist office she was working in where he was a patient and later got engaged at a Hershey Bears game. They have lived and worked and raised their daughter in Lancaster City in the same house they bought and remodeled on West Lemon St. 50 years ago. It goes without saying that the last 50 years they've spent together have been a literal BLAST!!!!! JOIN US IN WISHING THEM A HAPPY 50TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY ON AUGUST 26, 2022!!!!!!!!!