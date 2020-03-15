Jay V. and Nancy L. (nee Rankin) Smith celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 12, 1960, on a snow-covered ground at the Lutheran Church in Landisville. Jay and Nancy became friends in seventh grade. They enjoyed going to the beach and traveling to Colorado and Lake Tahoe where their sons and their families lived. Jay V. retired from East Hempfield Township and is still employed by McMinn's/Pennsy Supply Co. Nancy retired from Hempfield School District. The Smiths are the parents of 2 sons, Steve married to Sherry and Jim married to Glory. They have 2 grandchildren: Klara and Rylee. They will celebrate with their family.
Smith 60th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.