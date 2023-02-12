On a snowy Valentine's weekend in Manhattan, Catherine Smith and Doug O'Brien were married. They met at NBC News and, through 35 years in NYC, worked together many times in their broadcasting careers. Retiring to Catherine's hometown, Doug pursues his life-long interest in trains by volunteering at the Railroad Museum of Penna. and serving as President of the Friends of the Museum. Catherine extended her passion for journalism by teaching broadcasting for 6 years at her alma mater, Lancaster Catholic High School. Now, they are working together again as tour guides for President Buchanan's Wheatland. Livin' the life in Lancaster!