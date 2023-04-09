Smith 75th Anniversary

Joanne (Maxenberger) and Paul Francis Smith were married on April 10, 1948 in Holy Trinity Church, Columbia, PA by Father Leopold Stump. They are the parents of 7 children, have 12 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 8 great grandchildren (1 deceased). Columbia was their home all their lives until they moved to Manheim 15 years ago to live in their daughter and son-in-law's apartment. They are grateful for being surrounded by the love and support of their family and friends. They are members of Holy Trinity Church in Columbia and St. Richard's in Manheim. A mass will be celebrated on April 15th at 4PM followed by a dinner for immediate family.

