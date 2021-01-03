Kelsey O. and Frances Mae Smith are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. The two met as camp counselors and married on December 22, 1955. After serving in the Army they settled in New Holland, PA. Kelsey was a Chemistry and Physics teacher at Garden Spot High School while Frances served as a nurse. They are both enjoying retirement. They have had 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Happy 65th Anniversary, with love from your family!
Smith 65th Anniversary
