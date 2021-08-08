On July 9, 2021, Mr. & Mrs. Jay Warren and Nancy (Trout) Smith celebrated their 60th Anniversary. They were married in 1961, at Marticville UMC. The couple met at Rawlinsville Camp Meeting when they were just teenagers. Jay worked for PENN DOT as a Civil Engineer for 41 years and Nancy was a full-time homemaker and Mother. Jay is active in the Freemasons of PA (Past RWGM of PA -12/13). He enjoys hunting and gardening. Nancy is involved with JDI of PA. She enjoys Hershey Park (especially roller coasters) and photography. Together they enjoy traveling, camping, boating, and fishing. They spend their free time at their Chesapeake Bay Cottage and with their family. They are members of Chiques UMC, Mt. Joy. Jay and Nancy are the proud parents of four children: Terri (1964-1971); Traci, wife to Daniel Baker; Kristine, wife to Jesse Spence; and Steven, husband to Mindy; and eight grandchildren.
Smith 60th Anniversary
