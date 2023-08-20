Sam and Judy Smith, Stone Creek Rd Lancaster, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married August 17, 1963 at the former Annville Evangelical United Brethern Church Annville, PA. Sam and Judy met at Palmyra High School and both graduated from The Pennsylvania State University. Judy has always loved teaching children having taught in the Pennsylvania Public school system in State College and Manheim, taking time off to start the family, and then teaching a number of years at their home Church, Hempfield United Methodist Noah's Ark Preschool. Sam retired as a partner from the CPA profession after 34 years with Simon Lever. After retiring, Sam and Judy enjoyed serving on a short-term mission trip to Haiti, worked the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and utilized their motor home for several trips to assist Florida hurricane victims and enjoying many wonderful camping trips and family vacations. They are the proud parents of Kevin and Kathy Pobursky, Brad and Judy Smith, and Jeffrey and Anne Smith. And of course, proud grandparents to Tyler, Trenton, Brandt, Matthew (and Shaye), Tanner and Madison. Sam and Judy are especially thankful to God for the opportunity to be part of a Christian neighborhood couples group as well as the spiritual growth experienced and experiencing while serving in various ways at Hempfield United Methodist Church. Sam is pleased to be able to utilize his accounting background serving HUMC on a part-time basis.