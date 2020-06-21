Singletary 62nd Anniversary

Dr. Donald Lee Singletary married Catherine Bortoli on June 14th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Joliet, IL. They met at a beach party at Michigan Beach Sand Dunes in Indiana. Don graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.
They have four children: Jeffrey Lee, Sherie Lee (was born on her dads birthday), Suzanne Lee (is the same age as Sherie for four days) and Anne Lee.
Don and Catherine have 10 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 step-great child.
Their anniversary was celebrated with an RV trip planned by daughter Suzanne through West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The trip included two live theater performances, visits to Graceland, the Jim Beam Distillery, a tour of Churchill Downs, a BBQ festival, and many other attractions and museums. The highlight of the trip was a stop at Grand Ole Opry with a VIP tour during the show. Their pictures were taken, names printed in the program and announced to the audience.