Jerry Eschbach Shultz and Fay Darlene Armstrong met at Penn Manor High School and were married on September 2, 1961 at the home of the bride's parents. Jerry retired as President of Shultz Transportation Company and Fay retired as owner of Positive Image Hair Design. They recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with a very memorable family trip to a Dude Ranch in Arizona and a rafting trip down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. They also were guests of honor at a family dinner at Josephine's Restaurant in Lancaster.
Jerry and Fay are the proud parents of three daughters and their spouses, D'Ann and David Ressler, Tammy and Rick Warfel, and Amy and Todd Guhl. They have seven grandchildren and their significant others and one very new great grandson.
They are members of Boehm's United Methodist Church and thank God for his many blessings and for continued good health.