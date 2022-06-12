Carl and Dorothy Huffman Shull were married on June 11, 1952 in Harrisonburg, VA. In 1952-53 they lived in Evanston, IL, attending Northwestern University where they received their Master's degrees in 1953. They moved to Greensboro, NC in 1953 where Dorothy taught junior high school music and Carl was a professor at Greensboro College.
In 1958 they moved to Tallahassee, FL, where Carl earned his PhD at Florida State University. They have been residents of Elizabethtown since 1961 where Carl was a music professor at the college for 27 years and Dorothy had a private piano studio and substituted in local public schools.
They have three children: Susan Schoenberger, Jim Shull, and Nancy Becker, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. All but Jim are residents of the Elizabethtown area. They currently reside at Masonic Village.