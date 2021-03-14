Dave and Crystal (Walter) Shrom met while they cruised the loop in Lancaster and were later married on March 13, 1971, at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. They built a home on Turkey Hill Rd. in the northern part of the county where they raised their family and still reside today. They are members of St. Johns Center UCC and have lived out their faith while serving in many positions. Currently, Dave and Crystal work together as caretakers of the cemetery. Dave served in the Army with a tour of duty in the Vietnam War and during his career he worked for Big A Auto Parts, Hibshman Auto Service, Martin Limestone, and now part-time at Hershey Surveying. Crystal dedicated her time to family and was involved in everything her children participated with during their years at home before working at CNH New Holland from which she retired. As time allowed they enjoyed restoring antique autos and now attention is given to creating beautiful pieces in the woodshop. Their most precious memories involve family and friends with fond remembrances of picnics, annual weekends at the mountains, summer evenings on the front porch, and holiday celebrations. Serving others has always been important in their marriage and their family benefits from many meals with delicious desserts, never-ending help with projects, and are the recipients of a lot of love and prayer. A special thank you from their children and grandsons. Ron, Beth, Jeremy, and Adam Hershey. Scot, Bethany, Colin, and Foster Shrom. Randy, Megan, Owen, Wyatt, and Levi Shrom. A card shower and family dinner are being planned to honor their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Shrom 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.