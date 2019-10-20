Shirk 7th Anniversary

Dennis and Janet (Kunkel) Shirk of Gordonville, PA happily celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary today. They were married on October 20, 2012, on a beautiful Autumn day and praise the Lord for bringing them together. Earlier this year, they took a Christian pilgrimage tour to the Land of the Bible - the Holy Land, Israel. In this picture, we are standing in the Garden of Gethsemene, where we prayed, took a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, were baptized in the Jordon Ricer, sang and rejoiced at the Empty Tomb, and so much more! We are truly blessed!
Thank you, Jesus!