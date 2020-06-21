Shirk 50th Anniversary

Dick and Pauline Shirk celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13th, 2020. They met Memorial Day weekend at the Comet Drive-in movie theater when Dick was on leave after a 13-month tour in Vietnam. They were married one year later at Ruhl's Church in Manheim.
Richard is the proprietor of S&S Service Center and has spent the last 37 years running the business. Pauline worked 23 years at the office of the late Dr. Miles G Newman and later retired from Lancaster Neuroscience and Spine after 18 years of service.
They are the proud parents of their children and their families- Richard Jr. (Julie), Dwayne (Amy), and Christy Shirk. 4 grandchildren- Drew (Autumn), Leah, Kaitlyn, and Darren. 3 great-grandchildren - Robbie, Audrina, and Elaina.
Richard and Pauline enjoy spending weekends at their cabin in Sullivan County. They celebrated their anniversary together at Bethany Beach and a celebration with the whole family is planned later this summer at the Outer Banks.