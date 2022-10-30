Dennis and Janet (Kunkel) Shirk of Gordonville, Pa are celebrating their 10th anniversary on October 20th 2022. They both retired in 2019 Dennis from Shirk/Keim Chevrolet in Paradise after 47 years and Janet from St. Joes/Lancaster Regional Hospital as a nurse after 45 years and 7 months. They are celebrating in Niagara Falls and have planned a Christian cruise to the Bahamas at the end of this year to include Christmas, New Year's, and their 72nd January birthdays! Neither married before, they both love and serve the Lord in their church and their community. Thank you JESUS!
Shirk 10th Anniversary
