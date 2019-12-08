Shenk 65th Anniversary
Robert and Betsy Shenk celebrated 65 years of marriage on Nov. 20, they were joined in Holy Matrimony in 1954 at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Raising their 3 children, Bonnie Strasko, Barry Shenk, and Beth Tapp. Currently, they reside at Lifeways retirement Community in Mount Joy, PA.

