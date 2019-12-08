Robert and Betsy Shenk celebrated 65 years of marriage on Nov. 20, they were joined in Holy Matrimony in 1954 at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Raising their 3 children, Bonnie Strasko, Barry Shenk, and Beth Tapp. Currently, they reside at Lifeways retirement Community in Mount Joy, PA.
Shenk 65th Anniversary
