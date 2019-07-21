Clifford N. (Chip) and Peggy (Park) Shank were married July 19, 1969, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, PA., with the Rev. Mark Hostetter officiating. They have a daughter, Christy, wife of Jim Weaver, and 2 grandchildren, Dianna & Kyle. They are celebrating their anniversary by taking a trip to the Poconos.
Shank 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Lancaster city crash sends 7 people to hospital [photos]
- Jonathan Groff to star in off-Broadway 'Little Shop of Horrors'; 'Mindhunter' season 2 set for Aug. 16 on Netflix
- Woman charged with aggravated assault after punching Ephrata EMT: police
- Penn State Health plans Lancaster County hospital near Route 283 in East Hempfield Township [update]
-
What is this Lehnware piece worth? Find out in this week's episode of 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori'
- Steelers lineman Matt Feiler, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, takes road less traveled to NFL career
-
Can I pass oversized farming equipment on the road? How did Salunga get its name? [We the People]
- Ewell Plaza would be a proper honor for one of Lancaster's finest [opinion]
- Sports celeb birthday: Ryan Vogelsong is 42
-
A new decade begins: Check out the first local front page of the 1890s
- 2 more chances to talk about dying: Death cafes are coming to Lancaster County and one is in Spanish