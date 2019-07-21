Shank 50th Anniversary
Clifford N. (Chip) and Peggy (Park) Shank were married July 19, 1969, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, PA., with the Rev. Mark Hostetter officiating. They have a daughter, Christy, wife of Jim Weaver, and 2 grandchildren, Dianna & Kyle. They are celebrating their anniversary by taking a trip to the Poconos.

