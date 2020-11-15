The children of Fred A. and Connie L. (Sweigart) Shaffner happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Fred and Connie were married on November 14, 1970, in the Chapel at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, PA. They have two children; a daughter Kelly married to Dwight Kreiser and a son Abram Shaffner, as well as six grandchildren. Fred is a Vietnam Veteran who was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He is a retired self-employed general contractor. Connie is a retired cosmetologist from the Masonic Villages where she worked for 24 years. Fred enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time in Cameron County. Connie enjoys scrapbooking, knitting, spending time with her grandchildren, and taking pictures of the wildlife in Cameron County.
Shaffner 50th Anniversary
