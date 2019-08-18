Sensenig 60th Anniversary
Buy Now

Sensenig 60th Anniversary

Ken and Sandy (Wiest) Sensenig, of New Holland, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 15, 2019. The couple met at Ephrata High School and were married at Ephrata Church of the Brethren. They are the parents of Mike (Nancy), Scott (Carolyn), and Karl. They have 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Ken and Sandy celebrated their anniversary with their family enjoying a lovely meal together.

LNP Media Group, Inc.