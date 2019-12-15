Seiverling 50th Anniversary
Howett and Marlene Seiverling celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 13th of this year. They were married on December 13, 1969, at The Lititz Church Of The Brethren. They are the parents of Darren ( Rebekah Carroll ) and the grandparents of Zachary and Aubree Seiverling. They are celebrating with a family trip to the Poconos.

