David and Pamela Schwebel of Lancaster will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation in Maui, Hawaii this summer. A Mediterranean cruise is also planned for the fall. Penn Manor High School sweethearts, they were married on April 4th at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church following Dave's discharge from the US Navy after having served eight months on a destroyer off the coast of Vietnam. Dave is employed as an estimator for Ames Construction, Ephrata. Pam is a retired LPN and former Smoketown Elementary School playground aide. They are the parents of three sons: Ken (Jenn), Kevin, Keith (Jen). They have a granddaughter, Madison and a step-granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Schwebel 50th Anniversary
