Schram 50th Anniversary

They met at the very popular YMCA dances of the late 1960s and now Joe and Joan Schram celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 5th, 2020. They married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and began building their lives together. Joe and Joan are the proud parents of Todd, Tara, and Erin. As residents of East Hempfield Township for 30+ years, the Schrams were members of Golden Meadows swim club and active in St. Leo the Great Church. The family enjoyed yearly camping trips and summer retreats to the beach. Joe and Joan took pleasure in getaways to a favorite destination, Atlantic City. They celebrated their 25th anniversary with a cruise of the Grand Cayman Islands.
Now residing at Woodcrest Villa Retirement Community, they spend their days visiting friends, playing games, and spending time with their children/grandchildren. We had hopes of having a big party to celebrating this momentous occasion but as those plans have changed, we will rely on sharing memories with each other, laughing and crying over all Joe and Joan have accomplished together in fifty wonderful years.