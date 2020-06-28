Schmertz 60th Anniversary

Edward and Helen Schmertz celebrated their 60th Wedding anniversary. They were married at Advent Lutheran Church, Lancaster on June 25, 1960.
They met at Penn State in the summer of 1956 and began dating after meeting again in the summer of 1958 when Ed returned from Korea after serving in the U. S. Army.
They are the proud parents of three children: Susan S. Boyle (Etters); Paul E. (Lancaster); and Barbara A. Pawluczkowycz (Baltimore, MD) and six grandchildren: Ryan and Sean Boyle; Thomas, Brandon, and Emily Schmertz; and Ian Pawluczkowycz.
Helen and Ed traveled taking river cruises and travel tours in Europe and visits to the UK and Ireland. They found that the Elderhostel programs for older adults interesting and challenging and participated in a number of them in the Southwest, especially those in Arizona which became a popular destination in the cold February weather of Pennsylvania. One of their favorite destinations is "down the shore" at Ocean City, N. J., where they have been able to spend a week for many summers.
Both Helen and Ed are retired educators, Helen as an elementary teacher and Ed as a high school counselor. Helen retired from Warwick School District while Ed retired from Manheim Township.
Ed and Helen are members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz. Helen is a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Lititz and was a volunteer for the Lititz Library for nearly 20 years. Ed also volunteered briefly in the library and helped in the newly created Manheim Township High School Career Planning Center after retirement. Ed is currently listed as an office volunteer at the Lancaster County Conservancy. Helen is the family gardener and enjoys maintaining a green and flowery yard. Ed has been the family photographer and still enjoys taking photos of family, friends, and flowers. He is also the "fix-it" guy around the house. It is hoped that a large anniversary celebration commensurate with the occasion with family and friends can be held in the future. Maybe it will be next year for the 61st anniversary.