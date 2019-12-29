Sandoe 50th Anniversary

Bill and Rose Sandoe are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in a beautiful post-Christmas ceremony on Dec. 27, 1969 at St. Phillip & James Church in Exton, PA.
Bill was associated in business with Earl R. Sandoe, Inc for several years. This was followed by a career in real estate as owner of ERA Sandoe Group and realtor at Berkshire Hathaway.
Rose was a second-grade teacher for 35 years at Highland Elementary School in the Ephrata Area School District.
The happy couple resides in Ephrata Township with their beloved English Setters.