Christ and Mary Sagos of Tucson, AZ, and Millersville, PA celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 28th. They met at St. John's College in Annapolis, MD, and were married in Annapolis in 1960. Over the years they have lived in five different states and enjoyed extensive travel both in the US and abroad. They have three children Rebecca of Millersville, Sarah of Tucson, AZ, and G.J Adam, of Seattle, WA. They have six grandchildren – Molly, Mark, Jane, Mary, Sierra, and Maya; and one great-granddaughter – Lia.
Sagos 60th Anniversary
