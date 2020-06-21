The children of Lewis and Amelia (Dolly) Sabatine happily announce their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 18, 1955, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Lancaster. Lewie was serving in the Army when he mustered the courage to ask beautiful Dolly Colatta on a date. Throughout their marriage, they have brought joy and laughter to all they meet. Now retired, they enjoy spending time with family as well as participating in church and community activities. Due to the pandemic, they had a virtual celebration with family but look forward to continuing the festivities later this year.
Sabatine 65th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.