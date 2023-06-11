Ryan 60th Anniversary

Timothy and Margaret Ryan of Ephrata celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 1. They were married June 1, 1963, at the Hyattsville (MD) Mennonite Church.
Tim is a native of Delaware and Margie is from Iowa. They met in Riverdale, MD, where Tim was an electronics technician working in Defense electronics and Margie was an elementary school teacher. While they were still dating, Tim was undergoing flight training. When he earned his Airman Certificate, Margie was his very first passenger!
They have four children, Charles Ryan of Evans, GA; Julia Ryan Yousefi of Camarillo, CA; Jennifer Ryan of Edison, NJ, and Patrick Ryan, at home, and six grandchildren.
Tim is now a retired telecommunications engineer and Margie is a retired special education teacher. They have traveled widely, having visited many offshore destinations. They have also gone on short-term missions trips with their church, Highpoint Community Church (formerly Evangel Assembly of God).