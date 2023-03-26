Rohrer 60th Anniversary

George and Evelyn Rohrer of Lancaster were married 60 years, March 2, 2023. They celebrated with a family meal at The Gathering Place, Mount Joy where they had their reception 60 years ago. Their children took them on a day trip to Harper's Ferry, WV.
They are blessed with 4 children, Sue (Kenton) Sweigart, Mount Joy, Joe (Judy) Rohrer, Lancaster, Mary Lou (Neal) King, Cochranville, Judy (John) Hostetter, Oxford. They have 18 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
The Rohrers enjoy farming and country life.