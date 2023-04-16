April 7 marked the 50th wedding anniversary of David and Susan Rohrer. They were married in 1973 in Arcadia, FL. David is a retired ER nurse and Susan is a retired OB nurse. They attend Pequea Brethren in Christ Church, where they have been longtime members. They have two sons; Eric and his wife Megan live in Conestoga, and Aaron and his wife Shallon live in East Hempfield Township. They have nine grandchildren. To celebrate their anniversary, the couple traveled to Florida in March and visited the church where they were married 50 years ago. Their children and grandchildren want to congratulate them on this important milestone and wish them a very happy anniversary.
Rohrer 50th Anniversary
