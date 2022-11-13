Reed and Gloria (Gerlitzki) Rodman, of Lancaster, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on November 18, 1972 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lancaster. They met at McCaskey High School and are long-time members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lancaster. They have two daughters: Kristin Rodman Schwarz, married to Mike, Philadelphia; and Jennifer Rodman Campbell, married to Nathan, Manheim. Since retirement, they have spent countless hours with their four beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Audrey Schwarz, and Lucas and Nora Campbell. Reed and Gloria enjoy playing bocce and vacationing with their family.
Rodman 50th Anniversary
