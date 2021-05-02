Rodgers 65th Anniversary

Richard and Alma (Dunkel) Rodgers celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 30, 2021. They were married in 1956 in Elkton, MD. The couple lived near Hamburg, PA until 1976, then moved to Lititz, PA where they currently reside.
Richard was a veteran in the Navy and a truck driver. He is also a member of the Masons and Shriners. Alma was employed at the Hamburg State Sanatorium as well as being a homemaker. They enjoyed traveling and camping in their RV with friends. They were avid church members. They enjoyed family events and playing games. They spent many summers going deep sea fishing and camping at Knoebel's Amusement Park.
The couple raised 4 sons, Jeffry who passed away in 2008, Rodman, Robert, and Matthew. They have 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who all live locally and visit often.