Jim and Sharon Roberts are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Feb. 27th.They first met in 1970 at the Woolworth's in Baltimore where Jim had become Manager. He was then promoted in '71 to open the Woolworth's at Park City. Sharon joined him after they married in 1972. They were transferred to Bradford, PA in August, 1972. The couple decided to put down roots and start their own business with the birth of daughter, Michele.In 1974, they moved to Mount Joy, opening a Western Auto (now West Main Auto). Michele is married to Jason Landvater and have the Roberts' granddaughter, Adaline.
Roberts 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.