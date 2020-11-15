Doug & Carol Ritter, residents of Sarasota, Florida, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on November 14th. They still maintain their Lancaster home by Meadia Heights Golf Club where Doug was the Director of Golf retiring there in 2007 and retaining a life membership. They were married in 1970 at the Emmaus Moravian Church in Emmaus, Pa. Son Jeffrey resides in Bend, Oregon, and Daughter Kelley, married to Keri Kirsch live in Lancaster. Two loving grandchildren Maya (15) and Gavin (12) complete their family.
Ritter 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.