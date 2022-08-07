Rineer 50th

Dennis and Deborah Rineer of Lancaster are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They were united in marriage on August 4, 1972, on a Friday evening during a candlelight ceremony at Conestoga United Methodist Church in Conestoga. They will continue the celebration on Saturday, August 27th at the Log Cabin Restaurant with family.
They met while both working at Lancaster Newspapers as teenagers. They are the parents of 2 children; Laura, who currently lives in Normal, IL and Matthew who lives in Philadelphia, PA.
Denny retired from Ira G. Steffy and Son, Inc. in Ephrata where he served as President. Debbie retired from teaching many years in the Penn Manor School District as an elementary school teacher.
Congratulations Denny and Debbie!