Tom and Connie celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage. He calls her the girl from Buchanan Park because they spent their first evening sitting on the hill overlooking the rose garden getting to know each other. They were married on February 27, 1971, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church here in Lancaster. With the covid pandemic in full swing, it looks like their celebration will have to wait until the summer when they can celebrate it with their four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Rife 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.