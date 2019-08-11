Reehling 40th Anniversary
Richard and Mary (Carson) Reehling, of Lancaster, celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary on May 19th. They were married in 1979 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College, PA. The Reehlings have three children: Lora of Philadelphia, Paul ( Sarah) of New York City, and Diana (Ryan) Quindlen of Lancaster. They enjoy camping and participating at their church in Manheim Township.

