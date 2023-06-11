On May 29th, Earl Jr. and Lois Rebman celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family picnic. Lots of food, fun and laughter! Earl and Lois were married on June 7, 1958 at Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Lancaster. Earl worked his lifetime for the family business, Earl F. Rebman Candy Co., Inc. Even during his "retirement years" he supplies carnival games to a few local fire companies. Lois was a stay-at-home mom until 1979 when she went to work as a Medical Assistant at Orthopedic Consultants for 24 years. The Rebman's are parents to 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with "one on the way" due in November. They also are parents to their crazy dog, Missi.
Rebman 65th Anniversary
