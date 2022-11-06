Ramsey 50th Anniversary

Dwight and Loreen Ramsey announce the recent celebration of their 50th anniversary with a family get-together at Shady Maple Restaurant. They met while employed at Philhaven Hospital and were married on Nov. 4, 1972 by Rev. Curtis Ziegler at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Rehrersburg, PA.
Dwight retired from the pastoral ministry in 2015. Loreen was a homemaker, medical secretary, and tax office receptionist. They live in Brickerville and attend Middle Creek Church.
They have three sons, Keith, Derek (Julie), and Shawn (Jenn), and eleven grandchildren. They enjoy traveling, being active in church and spending time with family and friends.