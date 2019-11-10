Phillippy 1st Anniversary

Happy 1st Anniversary to Michael and Briana Phillippy! The couple exchanged vows on November 11, 2018, in Harrisburg at the State Capitol Building and enjoyed a honeymoon at the Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya resort in Mexico. Briana is the daughter of Jay and Pam Eshleman of Elizabethtown and is an RN at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Michael is the son of Doug and Deb Phillippy of Mechanicsburg and works as a logistics planner at DHL. The couple resides in Hummelstown.
