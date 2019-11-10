Ken and Gayle Peters celebrate their 50-year golden anniversary of loving marriage on Nov 2nd of this year. They were joined in holy matrimony in 1969 at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Mountville, PA. They spent their lives living in a picturesque rural valley raising their 3 children and loving their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A marriage that, as Gayle puts it, everyone should be jealous of.
Peters 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Manheim Central falls in 3A girls soccer, but Hempfield advances in 4A play
- Graybill sledding better, but now needs funding
- Police arrest 19-year-old wanted in October Lancaster city shooting
- 'F&M is unfair; administration doesn't care': Students stage day 2 protests after recent racial incidents [photo, videos]
- Tanner Haines' last-second field goal gives Warwick electrifying win over Manheim Central
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
-
Historic front page news: Three Mile Island's 1979 partial meltdown sent confused Lancastrians fleeing
- More than 1,500 jobs expected from new hospital, other buildings on East Hempfield Twp. campus
- 10 oldest inns, B&Bs in Lancaster County where you can spend the night
- Noah Palm comes through on offense, defense as Cocalico advances to District 3 Class 5A semifinals
- Lampeter-Strasburg dismisses top-seeded York Suburban in District 3 Class 4A football quarterfinal upset