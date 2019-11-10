Peters 50th Anniversary
Ken and Gayle Peters celebrate their 50-year golden anniversary of loving marriage on Nov 2nd of this year. They were joined in holy matrimony in 1969 at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Mountville, PA. They spent their lives living in a picturesque rural valley raising their 3 children and loving their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A marriage that, as Gayle puts it, everyone should be jealous of.

