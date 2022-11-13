Robert and Doris Perry celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on November 8. They first met while roller skating and later were married at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Lancaster in 1952. They have gone on to enjoy a long life together filled with love, family, and adventure.
They have been wonderful parents to two daughters, Donna Marie Helsel and Nadine Faye Hansen, born in 1955 and 1956 respectively. They've also played an important role in the lives of their nephew and niece, Robert Perry Stauffer and Sandra Shaub. Bob worked for the New Holland Machine company for 39 years, and has also enjoyed hobbies throughout his life including gardening, reading and playing the organ as well as, more recently, cooking and swimming. Doris worked as a homemaker, and also volunteered at the S. June Smith Center, where she was honored with an award for the compassion and dedication she showed to the children she worked with there. Doris is also an avid reader and enjoys keeping up with local and national events, having had multiple letters to the editor published in the Lancaster newspaper over the years.
Following their retirement, Bob and Doris enjoyed numerous trips throughout the US, including to many National Parks. Their favorite travels were the two trips they took to Alaska. They have also treasured the time they've spent with their granddaughter Sarah Hansen, their only grandchild, who has been one of their biggest blessings. They are longtime members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Mountville, and have always kept their Christian faith at the center of their life together. A gathering is planned for mid-November for friends and family to celebrate Bob and Doris and the remarkable seven decade union they've shared thus far.