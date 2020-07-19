Penningon 50th Anniversary

James Douglas and Carol Ann (Hertzog) Pennington celebrated 50 years of marriage on 7/18/2020. They have been blessed with two children; Jessica Roberts, wife of Jason,
James Timothy Pennington and two grandsons; Aiden and Caleb Roberts.
James is retired from Manheim Township School District where he taught American History. Carol is retired from T. W. Ponessa Associates Counseling Services, Inc. where she was a Nursing Supervisor. They plan on celebrating by taking a train trip through the Canadian Rockies.