Patton 70th Anniversary

James H. and Jean H. Patton celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 15. They were married in Grace E. C. Church, Lancaster, on Sunday, October 15, 1950, by the late Rev. Norman Lower.
Lifelong residents of Lancaster, Jim and Jean have known each other since elementary school; both are graduates of J. P. McCaskey High School. Jim proudly served in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany in the early 1950s. His entire working career was spent with Armstrong Cork Co. Jean was employed by Fulton National Bank until they began raising a family.
The couple has four children: James R., Kenneth E., Deborah E., and Glenn C. They have 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Their children hosted dinner to celebrate this milestone occasion on Saturday, October 17.