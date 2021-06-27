Ed and Marsha (Johnson) Parido of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Mount Joy, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at Marsha's parents home on June 26, 1971. Marsha and Ed have three loving and wonderful children, including their spouses, Matthew (Tracy), Michael (Renee), and Katie Barto (Todd). Their children hosted a party at Mount Gretna on June 19th to celebrate the occasion. They have eight grandchildren, who are the love of their lives.
Parido 50th Anniversary
