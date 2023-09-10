Art & Karen Pannebecker of Denver are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married September 7,1963 at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church by Rev Marion Smith. Art has been self-employed as an auctioneer for the last 48 years and Karen is retired from nursing at Ephrata Community Hospital. Their hobbies include going to the cabin in Lycoming County, attending auctions, active in Peace UCC Church and watching their great-grandchildren play sports. They are the parents of 3 children, Chad Pannebecker (Jen), Connie Wolf (Brent) and Penny Showalter (Cory). 6 grandchildren, Brandon & Brad Wolf, Andrew & Alex Showalter & Hunter & Haley Pannebecker and 9 great grandchildren.
Pannebecker 60th Anniversary
