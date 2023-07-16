Imagine being stuck in line and meeting your soulmate. He asked her to dance and the rest is history. Scott and Donna Paist of Lancaster were married on July 14, 1973 and are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They have been blessed with three children (and their spouses) and the joys of five wonderful grandchildren. In addition to raising their family, Scott and Donna are both now retired (he after 48 years as a family physician and she after working in medical research and administration). They have traveled to as many National Parks as possible and enjoy playing games and spending time with family and friends.