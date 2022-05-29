Sherry and Arne Ostroff are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 28th, 2022. They first met in Northeast Philadelphia in January of 1966 at the Tarken Playground Ice Skating Rink. Sherry was only 15 and Arne was 16. After pretending he could not ice skate, he persuaded Sherry to teach him to skate. They met at the skating rink again that weekend for more "lessons". After that weekend, they went to each other's BBG and AZA dances and then began to date exclusively. They married in 1972, moving from Philadelphia to Lancaster after Sherry got a job teaching at Reigart Elementary School and Arne, later, started teaching at Reynolds Junior High School. After teaching for 30 years in the School District of Lancaster, they both have enjoyed a busy retirement. Sherry and Arne love to travel the world, get together with friends and family, Sherry has written and published three books and they both enjoy time with their grandsons, Ethan and Colin.
Ostroff 50th
