Stephen and Kathryn (Jakubco) Opresko of Lancaster, PA., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2019. They were married at St. Bertha's church in Tuscarora, PA. on August 16, 1969. They are blessed to have 3 children: Stephen G. Opresko, husband of Patty of Pittsburgh, PA., Colleen, wife of Daniel Maybef of Erie, PA., and Kathleen, wife of Mario Epler, of Denver, PA. They have one beautiful granddaughter, Cameron Stephania Opresko.
Opresko 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
- Elizabethtown Fair 2019 is here: Your guide to a week of farming, fun and food
- L-L League reader poll: What's the most anticipated high school football game in this week's lineup [vote]
-
What is this porcelain bowl worth? Find out in this week's episode of 'What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori'
- Bulletproof backpacks: A controversial sign of the times following more mass shootings
- L-L League football 2019: Predicting the Section 1 race
- Lancaster County family-owned grocery store scene takes another hit: Musser’s to sell business to Giant
- L-L League football 2019: Predicting the Section 2 race
- Only in Lancaster: 15 things you can only do in the county
-
How did the Green Dragon get its name? Why aren't pets allowed on Amtrak's Keystone line? [We the People]
- L-L League football 2019: Predicting the Section 3 race
- 3 L-L League football facts for Aug. 19: Beginning prep work for Week 1 games