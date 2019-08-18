Opresko 50th Anniversary
Stephen and Kathryn (Jakubco) Opresko of Lancaster, PA., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2019. They were married at St. Bertha's church in Tuscarora, PA. on August 16, 1969. They are blessed to have 3 children: Stephen G. Opresko, husband of Patty of Pittsburgh, PA., Colleen, wife of Daniel Maybef of Erie, PA., and Kathleen, wife of Mario Epler, of Denver, PA. They have one beautiful granddaughter, Cameron Stephania Opresko.

