O'Hara 50th Anniversary

Michael and Sharon (Krier) O'Hara celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 6th. They met as teenagers when he was her paperboy in Levittown and were married several years later in 1970 when they relocated to Lancaster.
Michael and Sharon are the proud parents of three sons; Michael and Marie, Ryan, and Kevin and Melissa. They are also the proud grandparents of Nolan, Cailin, Avery, Cade, Brennan and Quinn and enjoy traveling to see them at all of their various school and sporting events. One of their favorite events is the family's yearly trip to the Jersey shore.
They had originally planned a romantic European getaway, but will instead be celebrating at home with various friends and family stopping by to wish them well on their golden jubilee anniversary.