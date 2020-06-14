Mike and Sharon O'Hara recently celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary. The high school sweethearts were married on June 6, 1970, at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Morrisville, PA. They are proud of their three sons and six grandchildren: Michael and Marie, parents of Brennan and Quinn; Ryan father of Cailin and Cade; Kevin and Melissa, parents of Nolan and Avery. A family celebration and a trip to Italy and France have been postponed because of the coronavirus.
O'Hara 50th Anniversary
LNP Media Group, Inc.