Oberholtzer 50th Anniversary

Ray and Dorothy Oberholtzer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 21, 2020. Both Lancaster County natives, they were teachers who met in graduate school. "Obie" taught social studies at Hempfield High School for 25 years before becoming Hempfield's Athletic Director for ten years. In retirement, one of his favorite jobs is being an Amish tour guide. Dottie taught English for six years at Elizabethtown High School before staying home with the children. She subsequently was a substitute teacher at Hempfield for 25 years. She also has been a familiar face selling tickets at Hempfield sporting events.
The O's reside in the Silver Spring/Landisville area. As a couple, they are actively involved at Community Bible Church, Marietta. They enjoy singing and traveling in the U.S. and abroad. Obie has also relished many years of golf camaraderie.
The Oberholtzers have two children and five grandchildren. Heidi and Mike Lee (Lydia, Clarissa) live in Phoenixville, PA. Chad and Kate Oberholtzer (Julia, Eliza, Caleb) live in State College, PA. Ray and Dottie thank God for the solid family heritage and strong faith which has contributed to many years of happy marriage.